Dorn VA encourages veterans to get flu shots with series of clinics throughout October

The first of these will take place Thursday at the Dorn VA in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — With flu season around the corner and the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, the Dorn VA is encouraging South Carolina’s veterans to get their flu shots this fall.

There will be four drive-thru flu shot clinics at the Dorn VA in Columbia:

Thursday, October 8 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Saturday, October 17 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Wednesday, October 21 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Tuesday, October 27 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

The VA Clinics in Anderson, Sumter, Orangeburg, Spartanburg, Greenville, and Florence will also have drive-thru clinics on these dates:

Monday, October 12 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Wednesday, November 11 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

If you’re a veteran and looking to get a flu shot, here are the instructions:

Wear a face mask.

Have your VA ID card ready to show.

Dress in a short sleeved shirt, or one that can be easily pulled up to get to your shoulder.

Stay in your vehicle. Our team will bring the paperwork to you, and then the flu shot will be administered through your open window and/or door.

The Columbia flu shot clinics will take place in Parking Lot #11 at the Dorn VA (6439 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia)