Newberry Coroner identifies truck driver killed in fatal crash on US 76

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who collided with multiple trees, a ditch, and a fence on Monday, October 5th.

Coroner Laura Kneece says 38 year old, Jacob Adams died on US Highway 76 near Riser Road.

According to Highway Patrol, Adams was not wearing a seat belt and was entrapped in the vehicle with fatal injuries.

The coroner’s office says an autopsy is scheduled for this week as the investigation continues.