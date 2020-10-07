Satellite polling offices now open in Richland County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County satellite polling offices are currently open. More than 100 people arrived early Wednesday morning to vote.

At the “Adult Activity Center” Parklane location, some voters arrived as early as 6:45 in the morning, in order to stand in line.

Richland County satellite voting is available Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Richland County Administration Building – 2020 Hampton St., Columbia, SC 29204 – October 5-November 2 Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center – 8620 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins, SC 29061 – October 7-November 2 Adult Activity Center (Parklane) – 7494 Parklane Road, Columbia, SC 29223 – October 7-November 2 Ballentine Community Center – 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo, SC 29063 – October 7-November 2 North Springs Park Community Center – 1320 Clemson Road, Columbia, SC 29229 – October 7-November 2 Masonic Temple – 2324 Gervais St., Columbia, SC 29204 – October 7–November 2

For more on satellite polling and voter information, visit www.richlandcountysc.gov/Government/Departments/Voter-Registration-Elections.