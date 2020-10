Vice President Mike Pence, Senator Kamala Harris square off in VP debate tonight

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Final preparations are underway for the first and only debate between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence. The vice presidential debate kicks off Wednesday night at 9 p.m. with the candidates seated 12 feet apart.

Harris and Pence are expected to clash over the coronavirus crisis, much like the heads of their respective tickets, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.