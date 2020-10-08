Darlington Virtual Academy students asked if “Is there a God?” is a scientific question

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Darlington County schools are left with some explaining after fourth grade students were asked whether “Is there a God?” is a scientific question.

The question was included in a quiz for students at the Darlington Virtual Academy which many students in the district are attending due to the pandemic. District officials say the question came from a reliable educational company. When a teacher reviewed the quiz she recognized it as inappropriate and took it out, but accidentally sent the unedited version to other teachers.

A spokesperson for Darlington County schools released the following statement, “The question has no place in our curriculum. Again, this was an honest mistake made as we continue to adjust relying more on electronic-based resources.”