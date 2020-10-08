RCSD investigating after man is found dead in his backyard

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after they discovered an 85-year-old man dead in his backyard on Wednesday.

Deputies say they were conducting a welfare check around 10:30 a.m. at the man’s home on the 200 block of Aristides Drive after the man’s family said they had not heard from him in several days. Authorities say they discovered the 85-year-old dead in his backyard with apparent trauma to the head.

No foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.