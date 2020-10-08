RCSD looking to identify two individuals suspected of burglary

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted on burglary charges.

On October 4, deputies say they were dispatched to the 1300 block of Bookman road around 9:15 a.m. to reports of a burglary. Officials say the homeowner told them their house was under construction and had over $7,000 worth of construction equipment and tools stolen from a shed over the course of two separate burglaries.

According to authorities, the homeowner told them the first incident, on September 30, was not captured on camera, but they installed security cameras before the second burglary, on October 4, which captured video of the suspects taking several items from the homeowner’s property around 2:00 a.m.

Deputies ask anyone who can identify the individuals to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com.