RCSD searching for elderly man who walked away from his assisted care living facility

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly man who they say walked away from his assisted care living facility.

According to authorities, 76-year-old John Santiago walked out of Mary’s Residential Care Facility at 10325 Wilson Boulevard sometime after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Deputies say a search using K-9’s was conducted of the area, but it was unsuccessful.

Officials say Santiago is a white man who stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Officials also say that Santiago suffers from several illnesses for which he takes medication that he did not bring with him.

According to authorities, Santiago has walked away from another facility before and attempted to hitch a ride to California, where he has family.

Anyone with information as to where Santiago might be is asked to call 911.