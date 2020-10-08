UofSC tries to boost COVID-19 testing numbers by giving out free t-shirts, chances to win prizes

The university plans on testing 15,000 students a month, some of which are selected randomly

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The University of South Carolina is coming up with new ways to encourage students to get tested for COVID-19.

Some of these rewards can already be seen throughout campus. The university is starting an incentive program where students receive a free t-shirt, and a chance to win big prizes if they show up to take a saliva-based COVID-19 test.

Since the beginning of September, fewer and fewer students at the University of South Carolina have lined up to take a saliva test on-campus.

In the last week alone, a little more than 2,000 students showed up to take a test. The University of South Carolina has 35,486 students (27,291 are undergraduates) at their flagship Columbia campus, according to the university.

To bring testing numbers up, university leaders are trying to get creative.

“Over the next month, we’re going to invite 15,000 students to join us for saliva-based testing, and those who do will receive a t-shirt. In addition, those who test will also be entered into weekly drawings,” said Dr. Stephen Cutler, the Dean of the College of Pharmacy at the University of South Carolina.

If a student gets tested, they could be eligible to win tickets to a Gamecock football game, a tour around the President’s house, Gamecock gear, and even a free meal plan for the spring semester.

Several students have started wearing their long sleeve t-shirts around campus. These shirts contain messages like “If you’re reading this, you’re standing too close” and “Get Tested for COVID-19. Do It Often.”

“There’s three different designs, a design will be used each week so students who come back each week can obtain a library of really cool t-shirts,” Dr. Cutler said.

Some students say the incentives are hard to ignore. In fact, several told ABC Columbia that the reason they came to get tested in the first place was to get a free shirt.

“It definitely worked for me,” said Audrey Shahan, a student at the University of South Carolina. “College students always want free things, so it’s a really good idea to give out prizes and tickets.”

As of Tuesday, the university had 38 active cases of COVID-19 cases on campus. This is considerably down from the more than a thousand who tested positive for the virus at the beginning of the school year.

Dr. Cutler said the incentives are already bringing more students to get tested, saying they’ve already doubled their daily testing record by putting this program in place.

To date, the university has had 2,494 cases of COVID-19 since August 1, with 2,444 of those cases being students. The university also says 2,456 of those positive cases have recovered from the virus.