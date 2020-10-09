Lexington County man charged in death of his girlfriend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County deputies have charged a man with murder, in the death of his girlfriend. Officials say Patricia Smerdell was found dead in a home on Wynnsum Trail in June.

53-year-old Scott Horton was charged with murder in what authorities are calling a “Beating death”. According to authorities, it happened between June 18 and June 20. Horton is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.