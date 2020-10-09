Two men charged with robbing tow truck driver

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Police in West Columbia say they’ve arrested two men they say robbed a tow truck driver who was towing their car.

Investigators say on September 20, Javon Jenkins and Jonathan Woods had their car towed to the U-Haul on Orchard Drive where they then robbed the tow truck driver at gunpoint. Police say Jenkins and Woods were arrested Thursday in Columbia.

At the time of the arrest, police say stolen firearms, cash and drugs were recovered. Investigators say the men will also face charges in Richland County.