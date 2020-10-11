Richland County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing 19 year old

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA,  SC (WOLO)– Have you seen him?

Image courtesy RCSD Twitter

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 19 year old University of South Carolina student.

RCSD says Samuel Laundon, 19, was last seen in the early morning hours of Saturday in the Olympia-Granby area. 

According to officials, the investigation has revealed so far that Laundon was walking home with several friends in the Olympia-Granby area, when they got lost on Saturday around 2:30 a.m. They say Laundon jumped a fence in hopes of reaching his destination faster, and when his friends called a ride-sharing service to take them home, Laundon declined to climb back over.

So far, The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has used an aerial drone, conducted a K-9 search and a search on foot in hopes of locating Laundon.
RCSD’s helicopter is also expected to conduct an aerial search.

Deputies say Laundon was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, white shorts, blue jacket and black shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.

