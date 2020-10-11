Richland County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing 19 year old

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Have you seen him?

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 19 year old University of South Carolina student.

RCSD says Samuel Laundon, 19, was last seen in the early morning hours of Saturday in the Olympia-Granby area.

According to officials, the investigation has revealed so far that Laundon was walking home with several friends in the Olympia-Granby area, when they got lost on Saturday around 2:30 a.m. They say Laundon jumped a fence in hopes of reaching his destination faster, and when his friends called a ride-sharing service to take them home, Laundon declined to climb back over.

So far, The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has used an aerial drone, conducted a K-9 search and a search on foot in hopes of locating Laundon.

RCSD’s helicopter is also expected to conduct an aerial search.

Deputies say Laundon was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, white shorts, blue jacket and black shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.