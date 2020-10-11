Lexington County Coroner identifies victim in fatal collision

LEXINGTON CO., SC (WOLO) Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died as a result of a motor vehicle collision on South Lake Drive near Bluefield Road in the Red Bank area.

Officials say it happened just before 11 p.m. on October 10th.

According to Coroner Fisher, 39-year-old Frank Harry James Sturkie Jr. of Lexington was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries. Officials say Sturkie was traveling toward Lexington when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the center line, and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. According to authorities, he was not wearing a seat belt when the collision happened.

The occupants of the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.