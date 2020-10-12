Richland County Coroner releases cause of death of Samuel Laundon

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has released the cause of death of missing University of South Carolina student, Samuel Laundon. An autopsy determined that Laundon died of blunt force trauma to the head and body.

Laundon’s body was discovered by authorities Sunday evening in the quarry at Vulcan Materials Company at the 500 block of Georgia Street.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and Richland County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate.