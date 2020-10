Man shot at apartment complex in Lexington

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday, Lexington police say a man was shot in the upper body inside the Park North apartment complex on Brookhill Street West. Around 2:55 p.m., authorities say they found the victim with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital. The victim’s current condition has not been released.

Investigators have not said if a search for any suspects is underway.