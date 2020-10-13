RCSD: Suspect arrested for stealing car battery, threatening Walmart employee

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested a man Monday accused of stealing a car battery from a Walmart and threatening a worker with a knife who confronted him about the theft.

On September 20, authorities say 52-year-old Terry Maurice Goins walked out of the Walmart on Killian road with a car battery he had not paid for. According to authorities, when an employee tried to stop him in the parking lot, Goins pulled out a knife and charged at the employee who hid behind a car before Goins fled the scene.

Deputies say Goins has been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies say Goins is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.