LEXINGTON SC (WOLO)–This week, we continued the “Just Like She Did” series, making Nan Nan’s Easy Parmesan Garlic Chicken. Mary Ann from MAK’s Meals also added the perfect easy, healthy…and cheap side dish, Cauliflower “Pasta” Bake. The great thing about this recipe is that it is not only easy, (4 ingredients) but it also budget friendly, and make a family size amount of food.

For the chicken:

1/2 cup Parmesan grated cheese

1/2 teaspoon of garlic

1 envelope of Good Seasons dry Italian salad dressing mix

6 boneless skinless chicken breasts

Preheat over to 400°

moisten breasts, and coat with cheese/garlic/dressing mix

Bake in the over for 20-25 minutes, or until they reach 165°

Cauliflower “Pasta” Bake:

1 bag frozen cauliflower

1 package Italian blend shredded cheese

1/4 c parmesan cheese

Italian spices

Garlic salt

2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Jar of your favorite spaghetti sauce

Preheat oven to 400°

Sauté cauliflower, EVOO and spices in a warm skillet until golden brown. Transfer to casserole dish. Cover w sauce, cheese and more Italian spices. Bake for 20 min until cheese is bubbling.

