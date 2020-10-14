183 firearms-related cases tried in SC in 2020 fiscal year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday, the Department of Justice announced that over 14,200 defendants have been charged with firearms-related crimes across the country during the 2020 fiscal year. U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy says that 183 of these cases were brought in South Carolina. Authorities say the charges were brought up in a joint effort between U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to officials, firearms-related crimes became a priority for the DOJ in November 2019 when Attorney General William Barr made a commitment to combating gun crimes as a part of anti-violent crime efforts.

“The number one priority of government is to keep its citizens safe,” said Attorney General Barr. “By preventing firearms from falling into the hands of individuals who are prohibited from having them, we can stop violent crime before it happens. Violating federal firearms laws is a serious crime and offenders face serious consequences. The Department of Justice is committed to investigating and prosecuting individuals who illegally buy, sell, use, or possess firearms. Reducing gun violence requires a coordinated effort, and we could not have charged more than 14,000 individuals with firearms-related crimes without the hard work of the dedicated law enforcement professionals at the ATF, our U.S. Attorneys’ Offices across the country, and especially all of our state and local law enforcement partners.”

Authorities say more than 50% of the defendants charged with firearms-related offenses in the District of South Carolina received sentences of at least five years or more, among the highest of U.S. Attorney’s Offices in the country.