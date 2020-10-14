CAE showcases local artists with ‘Art in the Airport’ exhibit

The next time you fly out of the Columbia Metropolitian Airport things will look a little bit different

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –The next time you get ready to catch a flight out of the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE), you may want to keep your eyes peeled for more than just your gate terminal and ticket. Wednesday, The airport unveiled a new exhibit, Art in the Airport that airport officials say they hope inspires, calms and brings a little beauty to your day.

Several local artists will be featured from now through next year giving people something to gaze upon before you board your flight, or while you wait for passengers to arrive. The exhibit, that’s already up is located in the connector the walkway between the security checkpoint and the departure/arrival gates. This month, the first artist who has work on display from right here in the Midlands is Chris Garvey.

Garvey says with times being so tough for many right now, it will be nice to bring a little peace of mind to those getting ready to hit the friendly skies.

“I’m excited and grateful to be among the few selected to display my artwork for Art in the Airport,” “I hope everyone that sees my work will experience, in some way, the calm I got while painting each piece. I hope what people can take away from my work is not to overlook the little things, but to be able to look for beauty in everything around them.”

Director of Marketing and Air Service Development, Kim Jamieson says,

“We are thrilled to be able to showcase the outstanding artistic talent right here in this community in these four artists, the first being Chris Garvey,” says “This initiative is also intended to enhance our travelers’ experience while creating a sense of place within the airport. Once a traveler lands, these works of art will be the first creative and cultural touchpoints to the region.”

Garvey’s art exhibit will be on display through January 2021 and additional pieces can be located on his website at the link provided here: www.cgarveyfineart.com. Then you can check out a second local artist Ija Charles whose will be on display from February to March of 2021.

For a complete look at all of the artist that will be featured or for more information about the new exhibit you can visit the CAE website by going to http://www.flycae.com.