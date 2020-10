Gov. McMaster introduces Office of Resilience

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina has now established an office to streamline the state’s efforts in stemming floodwaters and coordinating recovery and and relief efforts. Governor McMaster signed a bill Tuesday creating the Office of Resilience to handle flood projects and oversee a statewide plan addressing flood risks.

Scientists have linked the increasing severity and frequency of extreme weather to human-induced climate change.