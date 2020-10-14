Prisma Health’s Famously Hot Half Marathon goes virtual this year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can register for a virtual walk or run to raise money for people battling breast cancer. Prisma Health Midlands Foundation says you can register throughout the month for the Famously Hot Pink’s Half Marathon, 5K or 10K race or register for the walk for life. Registration fees will be donated to help patients and families battling breast cancer.

All those who registered can pick up their items Thursday at Strictly Running on Devine street from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. You can also start or join a team to raise money, or you can just donate.

For more information about the event or to register, visit the race website.