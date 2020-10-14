UofSC holds series of virtual forums on renaming some campus buildings

USC wants to hear suggestions on the possible renaming of some on campus buildings

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The University of South Carolina

(U of SC) is committed to making the campus all inclusive.

Tuesday night the Presidential Commission hosted a virtual forum to discuss the removal of several names on campus buildings.

You may remember last year,University President Bob Caslen formed the group with the distinct responsibility of taking a closer look at alternative names for buildings that are currently named after some of historic figures some may find offensive.

The University says they plan to conduct a campus wide review to expand their knowledge and possibly come up with some key minority figures that are rarely recognized for the contributions they have made. Those names and their historical prevalence in South Carolina and beyond will be reviewed before they make a decision if any of the on campus facilities will be renamed after them.

In June, a resolution was passed to rename J. Marion Sims residence hall, so you are already starting to see some changes take place on the campus.

The next virtual discussion is set to take place Thursday October 15th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each person who signs up to speak during the forum will have 5 minutes each to address the board that includes former UofSC president Dr. Harris Pastidies.

You can join the discussion by clicking here for the Virtual Forum and use the conference ID: 726 592 221# or by calling in at 803-400-6044