Richland County officials giving out free masks Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County officials will hand out free face masks this Friday. You can pick up a free mask at Brookland Baptist Church Northeast, 1203 Summit Parkway, Columbia from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. This is a change from the original give-away location at North Springs Park on Clemson Road.

Masks are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. This is part of a series of mask give-aways by the county every Friday this month, through November 6.

For a full list of mask give-away locations, visit www.richlandcountysc.gov/Home/News/ArtMID/479/ArticleID/2093/Richland-County-Adds-Mask-Distribution-Events-on-Fridays.