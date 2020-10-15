Serve and Connect expands ‘Compass Program’ to bridge police, community gap

The community organzation is expanding in hopes of breaking down more barriers in the North Columbia neighborhood

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — the community organization ‘serve and connect’ is expanding their ‘compass program’ starting in the north Columbia neighborhood.

The goal of the initiative is to help break barriers that some say have too long existed between law enforcement and the residents within some area neighborhoods to create a new narrative that will rebuild trust, community engagement, and positive momentum moving forward.

Columbia Police Chief Holbrook, Sheriff Leon Lott, Mayor Steve Benjamin and more than a dozen members of the community attended Thursday nights forum to find better ways to collaborate on the expansion they say is a building block in the right direction for future growth.

During the meeting Sheriff Leon Lott said,

” Law enforcement’s answer to challenges in the neighborhoods is often to see how many people we can arrest, but we can not arrest ourselves out of a problem. We need to create partnerships and relationships to solve these problems.”

Serve and Connect Founder Kasey Alia Ray tweeted the following message to members of the community if they want more information on how they can also get involved.

“This is hard work and we need the community’s help,” shares @kassy_alia Please consider a donation to further our mission https://t.co/8r3PT7TKlt #ThankYou — Serve And Connect (@ServeAndConnect) October 15, 2020