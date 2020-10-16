Columbia Fire station 9 gets brand new ladder truck

The department held a ceremonial push-in event to show off the hot wheels

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Some Columbia firefighters have a sweet new ride.

Friday afternoon the firefighters at station nine on Devine Street held a push-in ceremony for their brand new ladder truck. Columbia -Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins tells ABC Columbia News having this new piece of equipment for the department is going to be a game changer for years to come.

The Department sent out this tweet thanking all of the citizens and city leaders that either took part in the ceremony or made it possible.

Thanks to our area leaders & everyone who came out today to OFFICIALLY usher the new Ladder 9 into our @ColaFire fleet!

The new truck is in service serving our citizens in and around Five Points and beyond! pic.twitter.com/GijN7TfNMM — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) October 16, 2020