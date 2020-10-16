Lexington police to begin school zone campaign

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is hoping they can get you to take the pedal off the metal by kicking off their school zone enforcement campaign.

Lexington, SC (October 16, 2020) – Chief Terrence Green would like the community to know that officers of the Lexington Police Department will be working an enforcement campaign within the Lexington County School District One school zones in the Town of Lexington over the course of the next two weeks.

Lexington officers working with the Traffic Safety Unit will be parked in various school zones each weekday morning as well as in the afternoon keeping their eyes peeled for anyone behind the wheel speeding. Police say drivers should adhere to posted speed limits and flashing yellow lights that are typically active in all Lexington County School District One school zones as a way to remind drivers that they’re going into an active school zone, and that they need to slow down.

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and as some students are headed to school walking back and forth to school each day, police are asking drivers to be aware of children, crossing guards, and members of the general public coming off of cross walks into the street in school zones.

“Every day over 100,000 vehicles travel through the Town of Lexington and many of these vehicles pass by our Lexington County School District One schools during student drop-off or pick-up,” Chief Terrence Green said. “Always watch your speed in school zones and make sure no one is in the crosswalk. Too many collisions are caused by impatient or distracted drivers and almost every time, could have been prevented with alert and safe drivers behind the wheel.”

This campaign will begin on Monday, October 19, 2020, and will run for the next two weeks, ending Friday, October 30, 2020.