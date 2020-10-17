Prisma offers free flu shots today

Prisma is offering the free vaccinations at two different locations

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — -Prisma Health is offering free flu shots today, Saturday October 17.

You can go to one of two locations in the area to get vaccinated.

Prisma is hosting one event at Saint Andrews Middle School and another at Fairfield Middle School.

Both of those sites are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Prisma says it takes about two weeks after your vaccination for antibodies to develop in your body.