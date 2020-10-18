DHEC: 722 new cases of Coronavirus and 12 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 722 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 and 12 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 157,394 and confirmed deaths to 3,439.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported was 7,011 and the percent positive was 10.3%.