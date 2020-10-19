SCDOT: Traffic shift coming to I-20 Westbound in Lexington County this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced that traffic on I-20 Westbound will be shifted into a new configuration beginning October 23. The current lanes will be shifted into newly constructed lanes around mile marker 60.5.

The traffic shift is set to take several days as crews work to relocate a temporary barrier wall and realign exit ramps. Exit ramps 55 and 58 on I-20 Westbound will be closed for portions of the weekend. I-20 Eastbound will see no exit ramp closures and traffic will travel as usual.

SCDOT provided the following timeline for the lane shift on I-20 Westbound:

Friday night 10/23

I-20 Westbound Left Lane will be closed from Mile Marker 61 to Mile Marker 53.5 until Monday Morning at 6:00 AM Temporary Barrier will be relocated to allow for traffic to cross into the new lanes. The I-20 Westbound Left Lane will be shifted over onto the newly constructed through (left) lane. Traffic in this lane will be unable to exit until Exit 51. Traffic in the eastbound right lane will remain in the existing right lane and will have access to all exit ramps

Saturday day and night 10/24- Sunday day 10/25

Traffic will remain in a split alignment with the westbound left lane traveling in the newly constructed through the lane and the westbound right lane traveling in the existing right lane Temporary barrier wall and traffic control devices will be in the process of being relocated along the entire length of the project

Sunday night 10/25

The I-20 Westbound right lane will be closed and all traffic will be directed into the new through lane. At this point, exit and entrance ramps at Exit 55 and 58 will be closed. All westbound traffic will be unable to Exit until Exit 51. Barrier wall, Traffic control devices, and Striping will be relocated on the ramps.

Monday morning 10/26

All Westbound I-20 Traffic will be completely shifted into the new alignment and all ramps will be opened by 6:00 AM Message board signs along I-20, US1, and SC6, and Longs Pond Road will display any detour directions.

This roadwork is part of a project on an 11 mile stretch of road that extends from mile marker 60 near US 378 to mile marker 49 at Longs Pond Road. The project will add a third inside lane in both directions in order to alleviate congestion. Officials expect the project to be completed in the summer of 2021.

Motorists are advised to use caution and follow all message boards along the road.