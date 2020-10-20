Murder suspect arrested in connection with shooting in Orangeburg Co.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg county deputies say a man out on bond for a murder charge has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Michael Street last week. 29-year-old Deandre Sumpter is charged with violating conditions of his bond.

According to investigators, Sumpter is not charged for shooting the weapon, but they found out he was there at the shooting due to his GPS monitor system. Deputies say on October 12, a woman was shot while the home was being fired on. Authorities seized two semi-automatic weapons and ammo from the scene.

Sumpter was previously out on bond for a March 2019 fatal shooting. His bond has since been revoked.