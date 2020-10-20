NASA Probe Gathers Dust & Pebbles From an Asteroid

On Tuesday, a NASA spacecraft harvested some dust and pebbles from an asteroid more than 200 million miles from earth. The spacecraft will deliver the dust and pebbles back to earth in 2023. The asteroid is known as Bennu. Here’s what NASA has to say about it.

“This well-preserved, ancient asteroid, known as Bennu, is currently more than 200 million miles (321 million kilometers) from Earth. Bennu offers scientists a window into the early solar system as it was first taking shape billions of years ago and flinging ingredients that could have helped seed life on Earth. If Tuesday’s sample collection event, known as “Touch-And-Go” (TAG), provided enough of a sample, mission teams will command the spacecraft to begin stowing the precious primordial cargo to begin its journey back to Earth in March 2021. Otherwise, they will prepare for another attempt in January.”

Here's a link to the whole article:

