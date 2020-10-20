SC State Fair opens, bringing the fun of the Fair straight to your car

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Even amid the pandemic, one Palmetto State tradition keeps on rolling, the South Carolina State Fair. This year, Fair organizers decided to change things up with a two day drive-through experience.

Fair organizers say the drive-through option was the safest option to bring people together without risking the spread of COVID-19. People were lining up as early as 10 a.m. to get some of their favorite Fair foods, and also to see some exhibits without leaving their cars.

The Fair’s general manager said balancing safety and continuing tradition will be key in this year’s success.

If you missed your chance to come by Tuesday, the second and final day of the drive-through Fair will take place Wednesday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

ABC Columbia’s Tim Scott was live at the Fairgrounds to give you a closer look at how this year’s State Fair is going.