SLED: Former Orangeburg Co. deputy charged with multiple offenses

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a former Orangeburg County deputy was arrested during an off-duty altercation. Investigators say 29-year-old Tajah Champagne Lawton was charged with public disorderly conduct and malicious injury to personal property.

Authorities say Lawton was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.