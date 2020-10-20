Tasty Tuesday: White Chicken Chili – fill your belly and not empty your wallet!

Tyler Ryan is joined by Mary Ann Keim to share an easy recipe that is fast, easy, and budget friendly

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO)–Tyler Ryan, the Manmade Gourmet, was joined by Mary Ann Keim from MAK’s Meals to try a super easy recipe for white chicken chili that will fill your belly but not empty your wallet…all with the help of a few secrets, and of course, Tyler’s Instant Pot, “Insty.”

Here is what you need:

3 chicken breasts, cleaned and trimmed

1 tomato diced

1/2 red onion diced

1/2 green pepper chopped

1 can chick peas, drained and rinsed

1 can corn, drained

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

24 ounces chicken broth

1 cup half and half or cream

1 packet chili seasoning

Dash of garlic

Dash of pepper

Shredded cheddar cheese

Plain Greek yogurt or sour cream

Here’s how you do it:

The chicken I used was frozen, so in an effort to make dinner quicker, I used my Instant Pot, for about 15 minutes to not only thaw the chicken, but begin the cooking process, so it cut down the cooking time on the stove. While the chicken was cooking, prep all the other ingredients.

Once the chicken is done, pull it apart

Combine all ingredients, EXCEPT THE CREAM, in a large pot. Cook on low/med for 20 min. Bring to a slow boil, keep covered.

Once vegetables are soft, pour the cream in and stir continuously for 5 min. You do NOT want to pour the cream in early as it will curdle.

Stir until mixed well.

Serve w a dollup of sour cream (or plain Greek yogurt) and shredded cheese.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook