UofSC reports one new coronavirus case since Friday, over 600 tests still pending

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina updated its coronavirus dashboard with testing data as of Monday. UofSC reports one new case of COVID-19 on campus, this case is a student. The total number of active cases on campus is now 22.

UofSC says they conducted 1,223 tests in the latest testing period. The single positive test made the percent positive rate 0.17%. UofSC says 646 tests are still pending, however.

UofSC’s full coronavirus dashboard can be accessed at sc.edu/safety/coronavirus/dashboard/index.php.