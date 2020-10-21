DHEC: Rabid skunk found in Newberry Co.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says a skunk found in Prosperity, SC tested positive for rabies. DHEC says the skunk was located near Seibert Road and Leisure Point Road and was submitted for a rabies test in a DHEC lab on October 18, the test came back positive the next day.

Officials say no humans have reported exposure but one pet was exposed and is being euthanized out of an abundance of caution at the owner’s discretion.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC’s Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it. Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator. The possibility of exposure to rabies can occur anywhere, anytime. If you believe that you or someone you know has had contact with or been potentially exposed to this or another suspect animal, please reach out to your local Environmental Affairs office. An exposure is defined as a bite, a scratch, or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected or possibly infected animal.”

DHEC says this is the ninth animal out of Newberry County to test positive for rabies this year.

If you believe your pet has been exposed to a rabid animal, DHEC urges you to contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Columbia office at 803-896-0620 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure after these hours, call the DHEC after-hours service number at 888-847-0902.

For more information about rabies, visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies.