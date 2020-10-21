Low cost carrier flies in to CAE this December

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –Silver Airways has announced they will begin service out of Columbia Metropolitan Airport, (CAE) Thursday, December 17, 2020.

The low-cost carrier, will be the fourth partnership at CAE, offering fares as low as $49 dollars one way. For the launch of the new service, Silver Airways will fly to Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida.

“We are delighted to introduce Silver’s safe, reliable, and customer friendly service to Columbia, South Carolina- “The Real Southern Hot Spot,” said Steve Rossum, chief executive officer of Silver Airways. “Columbia and the surrounding communities comprise a vibrant region bursting with natural beauty, historic significance, countless recreational opportunities, a growing and progressive business community, and one of the most storied public universities in the South. We are very excited.”

Flying their stand out fuchsia aircraft featuring white flamingos, Silver Airways will start their service to Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando with two flights per week (Thursday and Sunday) to each of the three destinations just in time for the Christmas holiday, ir just fir a simple weekend getaway.

“Silver Airways is a great low-cost carrier and we’re very pleased to welcome them to CAE and the capital city,” said Executive Director, Mike Gula. “As we all work to recover from this devastating year, this airline addition supports our focus on moving forward no matter what. We will remain the strong, regional airport that we are, while getting our travelers there and back, safely and with ease.”

With the addition of Silver Airways, CAE will now be able to provide even more flight options and nonstop destinations to Midlands’s area travelers.