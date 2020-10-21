Police: Sumter woman missing after walking out of Prisma Health Tuomey

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter Police Department is looking for a woman who was last seen leaving a local hospital on Tuesday.

Authorities say Norma Tumbleston, 48, was being treated at Prisma Health Tuomey, but was seen on camera leaving the hospital after 2 a.m.

According to investigators, she was wearing a hospital gown, yellow socks and white sneakers at the time.

However, they say she may have went to a friend’s house and changed clothes.

Police say she’s 5 feet 1 inch tall, with hazel eyes and black and brown hair.

If you know where she is, please call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or call 911.