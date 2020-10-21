Solar & Wind Are Now Cheaper than Nuclear, Coal, Gas in Most Cases

Bloomberg is reporting that if you want to generate more electricity, then using wind and/or solar is the cheapest way to go. Yes, cheaper at generating energy than any other source like nuclear, coal, natural gas, etc. Of course the beauty of solar and wind is that they don’t pollute and once they are installed, they run for a long time on “autopilot.”

