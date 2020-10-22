Join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can join the walk to end Alzheimer’s disease this Saturday. The Alzheimer’s Association says the opening ceremony starts at 9 a.m. on their website, and the walk starts at 9:30 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, you can walk on sidewalks, tracks, and trails throughout the Midlands by yourself, with your family, or with a small team. You can also visit the Promise Garden at Segra Park from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

This event raises money to support the care, support, and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

To register for the walk, visit www.alz.org/sc.