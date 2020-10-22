UofSC to replace spring break with ‘wellness days’ in revised schedule

The University of South Carolina released the most recent updated version to their schedule Thurday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The University of South Carolina has released an updated version of their Spring schedule that will continue having students have the face to face learning they have been able to use while keeping those on campus protected from the risk of COVID-19. Part of keeping possible exposure at bay, in March of 2021 students will not have a traditional spring break. Instead the University will schedule the same amount of what they are calling “wellness days” that will spread throughout the course of the semester.

The University says the new schedule has been backed by medical science. University officials say the purpose of this will give students, faculty and staff to avoid the possibility of transmitting the virus which the university says has an increase of spreading with additional travel. During wellness days, students will have the chance to rest while being able to take part in community activities in they so choose. UofSC is committed to mitigating the spread of the coronavirus through robust testing of students, faculty and staff, sound health policy and risk mitigation efforts.

The University of South Carolina says many of these changes are being made because they are determined to everything they can to stop the spread of coronavirus by continuing “robust testing”, following “Sound health”policies and in March limiting travel as much as possible. UofSC is not only college to move in this direction. In fact, eight other schools that are part of the Southeastern Conference have decided to adopt a substitute to the spring break some may be accustomed to.

“We have all had to adapt during the pandemic, but the dedication of our faculty and students to our core mission of teaching and learning remains strong,” said UofSC Provost William Tate. “These changes will ensure we can offer students the rigorous, engaged education they have come to expect while further mitigating the threat COVID-19 continues to pose to communities around the globe.”

Below is a closer look at the revised schedule:

For Full Term Classes

Classes Begin Jan 11 Monday

Martin Luther King Day Holiday Jan 18 Monday

Last day to change/drop a course without Jan 19 Tuesday

a grade of W being recorded (Part of Term 30)

Presidents Day Holiday Feb 15 Monday

Wellness Holiday Feb 25 Thursday

Wellness Holiday March 12 Friday

Last day to apply for May graduation Feb 15 Monday

Last day to drop a course or withdraw without March 27 Saturday

A grade of WF being recorded (Part of Term 30)

Wellness Holiday March 30 Tuesday

Wellness Holiday April 21 Wednesday

Last Day of Classes April 26 Monday

Reading Day April 27 Tuesday

Final Examinations (including exams on Saturday) April 28 to May 5, Wed to Wed

Commencement Exercises in Columbia May 7 – 8 Friday to Saturday

**Note: No classes, assignments or tests due on all Holidays.