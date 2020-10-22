UPDATE: Two suspects charged in incident resulting in death of Greenville deputy

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, two suspects were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident on I-85 that caused the death of a Greenville County sheriff.

Investigators say Ray L. Kelly, 37, was charged with murder, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, weapons possession during a violent crime, two counts of resisting arrest, and drug trafficking. Authorities also say 24-year-old Tornell T. Laureano was charged with drug trafficking and weapons possession during a violent crime.

According to officials, both individuals were booked at the Greenville County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.