Walk to End Alzheimer’s starts this Saturday in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Alzheimer’s Association in South Carolina is hosting a walk to put an end to Alzheimer’s Disease this Saturday.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s opening ceremony starts at 9 a.m. on their website and the walk starts at 9:30 a.m.

Event officials say due to the pandemic, you can walk on sidewalks, tracks and trails throughout the Midlands either by yourself, with your family or with a small team.

After walking, participants can drive by the Walk’s iconic Promise Garden, which will be ‘planted’ as a view-only display at Segra Park from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The event raises money to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

