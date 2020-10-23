Prisma Health hosting Free COVID-19 testing at Midlands site

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health is offering a location for free COVID-19 testing this month in the Midlands.

You can get tested each Tuesday, Friday and Saturday of October at Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road.

The hours are 10am-2pm.

Organizers say, in order to get in line, you need to drive to the closed Sears Store Automotive entrance.

No appointment is needed and you can expect your results within four days.

For more information click here https://www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus/community-testing/