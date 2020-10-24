Drive-through baby shower for moms-to-be held today

Expecting mothers, this one’s just for you!

Molina Healthcare is teaming up with Prisma Heath to host a drive-thru baby shower for new and expecting moms.

Saturday starting at 11-a.m., the health care system will give out 100 bags filled with baby essentials, including education for prenatal and postnatal care.

This event is a free drive-thru, will be held at Benedict College. Keep in mind, you may want to get out there early because the items will be given out on a first-come first-serve until 2 p.m.