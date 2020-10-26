RCSD searching for three men suspected of a shooting that left a man seriously injured

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for three men who, they say, are connected to a Sunday shooting incident that left a victim seriously injured.

Deputies say they were called to a home on the 10000 block of Wilson Boulevard around 10 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting incident. When they arrived, deputies say they found a man with gunshot wounds to his lower and upper body. Authorities say the man was taken to the hospital where he remains.

According to investigators, witnesses said the door of the home was kicked in by three men who demanded money and dragged the victim outside before they shot him.

Deptuties say the three suspects are all black men, dressed in black, wearing hoods and masks. Deputies say one suspect was wearing a camoflauge mask and has a scar on the left side of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. Investigators say these tips can be anonymous and could earn a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest.