Temperature-checking technology used in Kershaw Co. schools could soon be used in airports

Rep. Ralph Norman wants the technology to be used before people go on airplanes

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — Throughout the school year, the Kershaw County School District has been using thermal temperature-checking technology to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in their schools.

Now, one Congressman is looking to expand that technology to other areas, including airlines.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) visited Wateree Elementary School in Lugoff to see how the district has been using the Feevr (which uses thermal technology on an iPhone to check body temperature) and Pre-Check apps (which teachers use for symptom-checking) in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in their schools.

The Kershaw County School District was one of the first in South Carolina to offer five days of face-to-face instruction per week.

As of Monday, the district has nearly 20 active cases of COVID-19, including 11 students who recently tested positive.

“We’ve made no bones about it that we knew there was going to be infection in the schools, we just wanted to prevent it from being caused by the schools,” said Dr. Shane Robbins, the Superintendent of the Kershaw County School District.

Dr. Robbins points to the Feevr and Pre-Check apps, as well as the diligence of his students and staff in adhering to social distancing guidelines, as to why his district has kept cases in check so far.

“That gives a parent peace of mind, it gives a child peace of mind, it gives our staff peace of mind to do what they need to do, and that’s to educate our children,” Dr. Robbins said.

The technology has been turning some heads on the national stage.

Rep. Norman has proposed a bill, known as the Healthy Skies Act, that allow the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to use the same technology to conduct temperature screenings at airports across the country.

“The airlines are the bell-weather of getting the economy back to normal. If you can’t fly with confidence, then you can’t go to other towns, you can’t go overseas, you can’t fill the hotels, so this ought to be used all over the country,” said Rep. Norman.

Charles Marino, who serves as a National Security Advisor for x-Labs (the company that created the Feevr and Pre-Check apps), said it could take around a month to get enough units out to airports across the country, but said the company would be eager to expand their technology to airlines and bus stations.

“We’re very proud of being at the forefront of keeping essential businesses and other locations open during the pandemic, so they can keep producing and being productive for the rest of the country, and we do see this as a natural fit to be able to expand throughout the country,” Marino said.