CarMax looking to hire around 50 employees in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, used car retailer, CarMax, announced plans to hire about 50 people in Columbia by the end of the year. According to CarMax, the positions with highest demand in Columbia are auto technicians, detailers, painters and inventory associates as well as sales and business office associates.

The hiring push is part of a nationwide effort by CarMax to fill more than 3,500 positions by the end of 2020.

“We’re looking for high integrity, customer-focused associates to join our team and help us continue to transform the way people buy and sell cars,” said Diane Cafritz, chief human resources officer and senior vice president at CarMax, “Investing in our associates is a top priority for the company and you will be given award-winning training and development opportunities to continue to learn, grow your skills, and build a great career at CarMax.”

Those interested in applying for a job with CarMax should visit the company’s career page.