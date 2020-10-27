CPD detain two after Monday shooting on Lilly Avenue

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they detained two men for questioning after a shooting Monday afternoon that took place at the intersection of Lilly Avenue and Two Notch Road. Authorities say a 21-year-old man was shot in the lower body and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the shooting may have stemmed from an argument between acquaintances. If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip at crimesc.com.