LCSD: Two arrested for store burglary

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sherrif’s Department says they arrested two individuals in connection with a convenience store burglary that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday in the Three Fountains area of Lexington County.

Deputies say they received a call after someone heard glass shattering. Once on the scene, deputies say they detained 19-year-old Brendon Axley Laymon-Malone when he walked out of a back room. Authorities say they detained Joshua Nathaniel Nelson, 28, in the back room.

Investigators say the store owner reported missing cigarettes, lottery tickets and electronic cigarettes.

Deputies say both men are charged with second-degree burglary and grand larceny. Authorities say they are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.